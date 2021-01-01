A distinctive selection of artistically illustrated patterns. These rugs offer under-foot comfort and versatile styling options for essentially every living space. The neutral palette will complement your personal design approach beautifully. Manufactured with 100% heat-set polypropylene fiber resulting in strong, stable, voluminous texture that is virtually non-shedding. The pile allows for a lush touch and resilience even in the most high-traffic areas. Soil and stain resistant for easy maintenance. Balta National Preserve 8 x 11 Cream/Red Indoor Animal Print Lodge Area Rug in Off-White | 7649553-8X11