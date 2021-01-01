Buffalo Games National Geographic - PhotoArk Joel Sartore - Edward's Fig Parrot 500 Pieces Jigsaw Puzzle

This jigsaw puzzle comes from National Geographic. Edward’s Fig Parrot is a photograph by Joel Sartore that was taken as a part of National Geographic’s Photo Ark. The Edward’s Fig Parrot is mostly bright green with yellow, orange, and red around its head. Photo Ark uses the power of photography to inspire people to help save species at risk before it’s too late. Founder and photographer Joel Sartore has taken portraits of 11,000 species and counting in his quest to document our world’s astonishing diversity! He’s over halfway to his goal of documenting all of the approximately 15,000 species living in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries. Every Buffalo Games jigsaw puzzle is manufactured from recycled puzzle board. A precision cutting technique guarantees that every piece will fit soundly with the company's signature Perfect Snap.