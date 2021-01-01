From winding hills designs, llc

Winding Hills Designs, LLC National Geographic Framed Interactive Wall Art Travel Map with Magnets- Japan Executive, Black

$73.16 on sale
($95.17 save 23%)
In stock
Buy at homedepot

Description

With our framed magnetic travel maps, you can chart your journeys across the country or globe and even plan that someday trip of a lifetime. These current maps are printed on proprietary magnetic material with rich, subdued colors that give each one a sophisticated appearance. Red pin-magnets mark past travels, Blue pins mark future travels and one Yellow pin will mark your next destination. These interactive maps are memorable and make for a unique gifts for planning family excursions, business trips or client tracking. Available in Black or Espresso frame.

