Winding Hills Designs, LLC National Geographic Framed Interactive Wall Art Travel Map with Magnets - Appalachian Trail, Black

With our framed magnetic travel maps, you can chart your journeys across the country or globe and even plan that someday trip of a lifetime. These current maps are printed on proprietary magnetic material with rich, subdued colors that give each one a sophisticated appearance. Red pin-magnets mark past travels, Blue pins mark future travels and one Yellow pin will mark your next destination. These interactive maps are memorable and make for a unique gifts for planning family excursions, business trips or client tracking. Color: Black.