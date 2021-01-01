From kirkland's
Natalie Square Base Table Lamp with Black Shade
Our Natalie Square Base Table Lamp with Black Shade is a small accent that provides big style. You'll love its boxed shade, rustic texture, and rich, two-tone base finish. Lamp measures 20.25H in. Crafted of metal Natural tan textured base finish Square base shape Hardback box shade with black fabric Shade measures 10H x 8 in. in diameter Socket accommodates a 60-watt bulb Features a clear, plug-in cord Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Do not exceed specified wattage. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.