From isabelle & max
Natalee Narwhal Coffee Mug
Advertisement
Features:CeramicColor boxEnjoy your favorite beverage inside this precious narwhal mug and start your day with a smileSet Size: 2Set Type: Product Type: Coffee MugAdditional Items: NoAdditional Items Included: Mug Tree Included: NoTea Bag Holder Included: NoStraw Included: NoSnack Tray Included: NoSpoon Included: NoLid Included: NoStorage Box Included: YesPrimary Material: CeramicInsulation Type: Not InsulatedDouble Wall: NoShape: CupFooted: With Handle: Color: BlueHand Painted: Animals: People: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayTypography: NoFunny: Typography Type: Band: NoBand Finish: Product Care & Cleaning: Hand Wash OnlyDishwasher Safe: NoMicrowave Safe: NoChip Resistant: NoStackable: NoCapacity: 16PTFE Free: YesLead Free: PFOA Free: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCommercial Microwave Safe: NoCommercial Oven Safe: NoCommercial Dishwasher Safe: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesNSF Certified: SOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : FDA Approved: Dimensions:Cup/Mug Height - Top to Bottom: 3.75Cup/Mug Width - Side to Side: 6.3Cup/Mug Weight: 1Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No