From demdaco
nat and jules large kangaroo and joey wispy light brown children's plush stuffed animal toys, set of 2
Advertisement
The Animalcraft collection offers a wide range of animal types and sizes featuring realistic design details, which make for huggable and loveable presents for someone special There is a close bond between parent and baby and this sweet Kangaroo and Joey duo perfectly captures this special connection with baby-sized animal figure tucked within the comfort of parent-sized pouch Being made of quality diverse plush material with air-brushed accents creates a truly realistic design, which brings this plush toy to life In order to maintain its hugability, stuffed animal should be spot cleaned only; Measuring approximately 6.5 x 11 inches makes this plush toy the perfect size for little hands (ages 3 and up) to hold on the go, or to snuggle at bed time Kangaroo and Joey Large by Animalcraft Collection ships within protective packaging