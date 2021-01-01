From 24/7 comfort apparel
24/7 Comfort Apparel Nashville Dress, Small , Multiple Colors
ï»¿With charm by the mile, this dress combines a sophisticated, silky patterned fabric with a gentle, slimming drape for maximum impact. Wear it for daytime with wedges and a denim jacket, or pair it with boots and a statement choker for night. Above the knee length for total versatility, it goes anywhere everywhere in style. Long sleeves and a henley neckline perfect this contemporary interpretation of delicious! Because it's from 24/7 Comfort Apparel, you know it's also super soft and comfortable, too. Machine washable, it packs like a dream for travel. Be beautiful, the 24/7 way! Fabric Content: 95% Rayon, 5% SpandexFabric Description: KnitCare: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Made in US