Marboy's NASA Viper Lunar Rover, Explore Moon to Mars Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

VIPER is a mobile robot that will land on the South Polar region of our Moon to get a close-up view of the location and concentration of water ice that could eventually be harvested to sustain human exploration on the Moon, Mars and beyond Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover is also part of the NASA Artemis Program, Explore Moon to Mars Mission, The planned delivery to the lunar surface is in late 2023 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only