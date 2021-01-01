Narrow Console Table, Slim Sofa Table With Three Storage Drawers And Bottom Shelf For Living Room, Easy Assembly(Ivory White)
Description
Features:1. EXQUISITE CONSOLE TABLE: Classic accent table fits perfectly in any living room. What a stylish piece of console table set to elevate your living room or narrow spaces!2.MULTI-FUNCTION DRAWERS AND BOTTOM SHELF: Features two small drawers and one small drawer, this occasional console sofa table helps you to organise your living room necessities, keeping them dust free.3.SELECTED MATERIAL: The console table is constructed with a solid wood frame and legs with a beautiful distressed finish. It is ensured to be stable, strong and require low maintenance through long years of use.4. IDEA FOR NARROW SPACES: Rectangular console table, elegantly tapered table legs , round deco knobs with Black exude a high-end, elegant feel.5.SUPER EASY ASSEMBLY: Simply assemble legs and bottom shelf with the provided instructions. Any damage has compensation during transit. Please feel free to contact our customer service if you’ve got any problems of the item. We will reply you within 24 hours.Top Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Wood Species: Top Glass Type: Base Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: MDFBase Wood Species: Drawers: YesNumber of Drawers: 3Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft or Self Close Drawers: Shelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Mirror Included: NoStool Included: NoTop Color: IvoryBase Color: IvoryTop Shape: RectangleWheels Included: NoMirrored: NoDrop Leaf Top: NoBase Type: 4 LegsWeight Capacity: 150Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Wrought Iron: Nested Table: NoScratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: YesDS Secondary Product Style: BeachShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoFinished Back: NoSpefications:ADA Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: SCS Certified: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 31.1Overall Width - Side to Side: 23.7Width Underneath Table Top: 22Overall Depth - Front to Back: 13Largest Table: Largest Table Height - Top to Bottom: Largest Table Width - Side to Side: Largest Table Depth - Front to Back: Mir