Naria Multicolor Distressed Persian Medallion 5x8 Area Rug R-1146A-58

Distressed Persian Medallion Area RugTight Low Pile WeaveGripping Jute Fabric Underside 100% PolypropyleneStain Resistant / Easy To CleanHigh Density / Machine-Woven.Make a sophisticated statement with the Naria Distressed Vintage Persian Medallion Area Rug. Patterned with an elegant modern design, Naria is a durable machine-woven polypropylene rug. Complete with a jute fabric bottom, Naria enhances traditional and contemporary modern decors while outlasting everyday use. Featuring a vintage oriental design with a high density low pile weave, this non-shedding area rug is a perfect addition to the living room, bedroom, entryway, kitchen, dining room or family room. Naria is a family-friendly stain resistant rug with easy maintenance. Vacuum regularly and spot clean with diluted soap or detergent as needed. Create a comfortable play area for kids and pets while protecting your floor from spills and heavy furniture with this carefree decor update for high traffic areas of your home. Set Includes: One - Naria Distressed Persian Medallion 5x8 Area Rug