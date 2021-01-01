From narcolepsy forever brain fog
Narcolepsy Nutrition Facts Style Symptoms Tote Bag
Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological autoimmune sleep disorder. Its characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness, an irresistible urge to sleep during the day, and cataplexy (a sudden loss of muscle tone). Narcolepsy affects about 1 in 2,000 people. Get this to show your support for and promote Narcolepsy Awareness. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.