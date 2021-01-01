Nappe LED Multi Light Pendant by Masiero - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (NAPPE C10 Matt White)

The Nappe LED Multi Light Pendant from Masiero lends a sense of classical intrigue ideal for a range of indoor dÃ©cor styles. Designed by Marco Zito and made in Italy, the designs of its various metal housings follow the forms of stylish tassels from the traditional textiles of Venice, each one descending from a smooth and solid brass sphere suspended from a woven power cable. The raw metal texture of the brass accent contrasts well with the turned metal body below it, which is left open at its base to shine a wash of direct downlight through a lower fringe of either pyrex glass rods or slim metal stems. Founded in 1981, Italian brand Masiero produces artful modern lighting designed to tell a unique story. Driven by a passion for blending traditional Italian craftsmanship with sophisticated contemporary aesthetics, Masiero lighting brings an elevated look to interior and exterior spaces. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: White. Finish: Matt White