RIZTEX, USA Napoli Brown/Ivory 10 ft. x 14 ft. Medallion Area Rug

Due to the unique wool used in production, our Napoli collection is one of the most exciting introductions in the rug industry in a long while. This Napoli Brown/Ivory 10 ft. x 14 ft. Area Rug uses fine premium wool which is spun using a smoothing technique to produce an extra soft, extra thick yarn. All yarns are then hand spun dyed creating soft variations of color that cannot be duplicated by modern machinery. Combine these features with stunning designs and you have a collection where every piece makes a statement of class.