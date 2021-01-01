Blue Ridge Home Fashions White Naples 700 Thread Count Down Alternative Comforter

Blue Ridge Home Fashions Naples 700 Thread Count Down Alternative Comforter. Curl up with just the right amount of all-season warmth in this Blue Ridge Home Fashions' down alternative comforter. The 100% cotton, 700 thread count cover is the perfect fusion of softness and support. With the hypoallergenic garnetted polyester fill, allowing even sensitive sleepers to get a good night's rest. The end-to-end sewn-through box stitch construction ensures the fill is even distributed in each box and prevents the fill from shifting, creating an even distribution of warmth and consistent loft.