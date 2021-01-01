From mitzi
Mitzi Naomi 1-Light Table Lamp - Color: White
Modern texture meets a classic silhouette. Mitzi by Hudson Valley's Naomi 1-Light Table Lamp features a beautifully detailed and textured lamp base made of Ceramic. A contemporary texture is combined with a simple Belgian Linen shade that tops this table lamp. Ideal for modern spaces and tabletops, it will look right at home accenting a console or side table in the living room or hallway, or simply on a desk to highlight the rest of your decor. The texture will diversify the look of your modern decor and furnishings without taking away from their beauty. Color: White. Finish: White Lustro/Gold Leaf