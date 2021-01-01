From babylisspro
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron, 1.5 inch
The BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Spring Curling Iron uses Nano titanium technology to produce gentle, even far-infrared heat, heating the hair shaft from within for styling without damage. The Nano titanium barrel offers even heat distribution without hot spots. Negative ions leave locks smooth & shiny. Use this spring barrel curling iron for tight curls or loose waves. Far-infrared heat leaves hair shiny & smooth. Instant heat up and recovery up to 450 degree Nano titanium barrel and So-Gel Technology 8-foot tangle-free swivel cord Model: BABNT150SN Dimensions: 14 x 1.5 x 3.2 inches overall, Barrel is 6 " long