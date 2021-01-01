Nanny Of The Birthday Prince Matching Family Tie Dye Premium T-Shirt

If you're the proud Nanny of a birthday Prince Boy. Perfect for birthday parties and celebrations where you want to show everyone how proud you are of your awesome birthday big brother, little son, boy squad, group, team, crew. I Can't Keep Calm It's My Prince's birthday celebration! Cute birthday party theme gift idea from the Nanny of the lovely kid, children, youth. Makes an amazing children's birthday present for a family member matching, happy birthday! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.