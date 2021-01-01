Nando LED Wall Sconce by Karman - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (AP1094GV11)

Advertisement
The Nando LED Wall Sconce by Karman brings a stylish and sculptural presence to its surroundings. A metal joint accompanied by semi-cylindrical screen functions as a wall mount, while single sockets extend from each vertical side. The piece is a creative collaboration between designers Luca De Bona and Dario De Meo, it utilizes their experience with both road trip inspiration and design experience to bring about a touching tribute to Ferdinando Innocenti, a pioneering motor scooter creator. Unmistakably modern, Karman lighting puts the fun in residential and commercial lighting. For over 15 years Karman has continuously pushed design boundaries with its whimsical lighting collections. Best-selling Karman products are a result of a passionate design team that works to create lighting that connects with designers and consumers. Many of the brands bestsellers are nature-inspired and eliminates perceived barriers in lighting design to bring forth dynamic lighting like none other. Color: Grey. Finish: Charcoal Grey