Nana Life Grandma Cheetah Leopard Women Christmas Fall Tote Bag
Nana Life Grandma Rainbow Cheetah Leopard Hashtag Graphic Women gift for Christmas, Xmas, fall, Mother's Day, grandparents day, thanksgiving, Hanukkah, valentine's day, pregnancy announcement, baby reveal, anniversary, and birthday. Great as a gift from family, grandkids, grandchildren, grandson, granddaughter, daughter, son, and husband. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.