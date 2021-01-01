From skechers work
SKECHERS Work Nampa - Groton
The flexible fit and reliable slip resistance of the SKECHERS Work Nampa - Groton slip-on shoe makes sure you get in a good day's work every single day. Style number: 77157. Sporty sneaker-inspired work shoe features the Relaxed FitÂ® design for a roomier, more comfortable fit and Memory Foam cushioning. Soft toe meets ASTM F2892-11 Electrical Hazard (EH) safety standards. Slip-on style for easy on and off. Smooth synthetic upper with a leather-like textured vamp. Padded collar and tongue for added comfort. Breathable fabric lining offers a great in-shoe feel. Features cushioned Memory Foam for incredible underfoot support and breathable comfort. Flexible lightweight shock-absorbing midsole. Slip-resistant, durable rubber outsole traction design meets ASTMF2913-19 safety standard. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 11, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.