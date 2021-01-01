Namibia Nature Saver Holiday Travel African Funny T-Shirt

All holidaymakers and travellers who like to travel to Namibia in summer will love this gift. A cool gift idea for those who spend the summer holidays or summer holidays in the jungle, desert or savannah to enjoy the wilderness. This African outfit with the funny saying: "Ich fliege nach Namibia" is suitable for summer holidays in the jungle or savanna. On the Safari Tour there are many wild animals to see giraffes, zebras, lions, rhinos and elephants in the wild. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem