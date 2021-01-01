Nalston 83" Genuine Leather Square Arm Sofa

This sofa is an essential addition to any living room no matter if the style is mid-century-inspired or traditional. It's built on a solid pine wood frame and features square track arms, a low back, and tapered legs for a mid-century silhouette. Upholstered in genuine leather, this couch has a foam filling with an integrated spring seat construction for just the right amount of giving that bounces back. You can remove the back cushions to make cleaning a little easier. Upholstery Color: Dark Grey Genuine Leather