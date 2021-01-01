From brahmin
Brahmin Nakoma Large Duxbury Satchel
The Brahmin Large Duxbury Satchel is a great everyday bag with convertible shoulder strap and plenty of interior space. Carry your tablet along with your favorite essentials. Large zip-top dome handbag constructed of croc-embossed leather with sturdy dual top carry handles and removable, adjustable crossbody strap. Flat bottom with metal feet to protect from surface wear. Interior features one zip pocket, one slip pocket, and key clip. Dust bag included. Imported. Measurements: Depth: 5 in Height: 12 in Strap Length: 31 1 2 in Strap Drop: 12 in Handle Length: 12 in Handle Drop: 4 1 4 in Weight: 2 lbs