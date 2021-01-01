From kinship
Kinship Naked Papaya Gentle Enzyme Face Cleanser
Advertisement
Naked Papaya Gentle Enzyme Face Cleanser - Kinship Naked Papaya Gentle Enzyme Face Cleanser purifies, hydrates + softens without stripping skin of its natural oils. Benefits Non-foaming, smoothie-like texture removes makeup without stinging or irritation Hydrates and soothes skin Gently brightens skin Good for all skin types, including oily & blemish-prone skin Dermatologist-tested Vegan & Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free Kinship excludes 1,300+ questionable ingredients banned in the EU Award Winner: Parents Green Pick Award 2020 Key Ingredients Papaya Enzymes: Nutrient-rich vitamins & antioxidants that purify, smooth & brighten Jojoba Oil: Biosimilar oil that moisturizes & softens skin to keep it healthy looking Sunflower Oil: Rich in essential fatty acids & Vitamin E to soothe, calm & replenish skin Kinbiome: Kinship's proprietary plant-based probiotic that supports a strong skin barrier & clear, glowing skin Formulated Without Parabens Sulfates & SLS Phthalates Benzoyl Peroxide Silicones Alcohols (denatured) Hydroquinone Ethoxylates Synthetic Dyes & Fragrances Chemical Sunscreens GMOs PEGs/Petroleum-Based Ingredients - Naked Papaya Gentle Enzyme Face Cleanser