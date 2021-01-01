From arlmont & co.
Nakamara Nursery Pot Set
Advertisement
Flexible & High Quality:The pot is made of soft plastic, which is lightweight, reusable and restored after being compressed with no broken. Friendly Design:The raised rim design allows you to handle and stack the pots easily. Holes at the bottom ensure proper drainage, while allow plants to breathe freely. Enough Quantity: You will receive 100±3 Pcs nursery pots,comes with 10 pcs plant labels which has high cost performance. The 4-inch plants nursery pots are suitable for greening projects, home gardening, flower display in shopping malls, garden nursery and so on.Size :3.15*3.54 inchNOTE:Manual measurement, please allow a little error. Size: 10" H x 3.6" W x 3.6" D