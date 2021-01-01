Naima 31.6" Wide Polyester Barrel Chair

In step with mid-century modern design, this accent chair invites you to kick back and relax in style. Its hardwood barrel-back frame is wrapped tight in woven polyester blend upholstery and padded with high-density foam for added comfort. The tapered birch wood legs, finished in espresso, round out the look below, giving it its distinctive personality. Measuring just 31.75'' H x 31.625'' W x 31'' D, this barrel chair cuts corners (literally) to help conserve valuable floor space in your home. Fabric: Silver Gray Polyester Blend