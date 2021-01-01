From dr. scholl's
Dr. Scholl's Olive Nailed It Sneakers
Dr. Scholl's Nailed It Sneakers. A cushy lace-up sneaker that wins for style and comfort. SUSTAINABLY CRAFTED: Eco-conscious fabric toe box, linings, and topcloth made from recycled bottles. MATERIALS: Certified organic cotton, faux leather, or microfiber made from recycled bottles. FIT: Easy Go stretch laces and padded tongue and collar for easy on/off. SUSTAINABLE COMFORT: Insole Technology with anatomical cushioning, comfort & support. MOVEMENT: Lightweight, flexible construction moves with you. STYLE: Sporty slip-on style with fun accents and 1-inch sole. With playful accents and sporty comfort, this eco-conscious sneaker is perfection.