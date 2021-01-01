From tory burch
Tory Burch Nadia Plaid Tweed Dress
Classically feminine tweed dress with a defined belted waistline and a structured silhouette. Roundneck Sleeveless Concealed back zipper Elasticized self-belt Cotton/polyamide Lining: Cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 34.75" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 6'1" tall, 37" bust, 30.5" waist, 37" hips Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Since debuting her brand in 2004, New York-based designer Tory Burch has made an impact on the fashion world with her handbags and shoes, and playful-yet-polished clothing. Today, Burch remains inspired by color and travel, with her vibrant collections bursting with prints, and her instantly recognizable double-T logo drawing from Moroccan architecture. Modern Collections - Tory Burch > Tory Burch > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tory Burch. Color: New Ivory. Size: 8.