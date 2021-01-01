Nacho Average Jump Roper Cinco de Mayo Mexican Fiesta Tacos T-Shirt

Nacho Average Jump Roper - This shows melted cheese sauce and tortilla chip with mustache and Mexican sombrero hat. Ideal for jump ropers or jumpers who likes this sport or an exercise using skipping rope or jump rope. Great idea for nacho lovers. This funny Mexican party graphic is for people who are celebrating Cinco de Mayo which is held on Fifth of May, a holiday with parades, festivals, and enjoying traditional food from Mexico. Ideal for May 5 and anyone who loves tacos, nachos or fiesta. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem