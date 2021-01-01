From nacho 911 dispatcher cinco de mayo

Nacho 911 Dispatcher Cinco de Mayo Nacho Average 911 Dispatcher Mexican Messenger Cinco De Mayo Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$24.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Nacho Average 911 Dispatcher - This funny nacho design shows melted cheese sauce and a tortilla chip with mustache and a Mexican sombrero hat. Perfect for an emergency 911 dispatcher who works for a police department. Great idea for nacho lovers This funny Mexican party graphic is for people who are celebrating Cinco de Mayo which is held on Fifth of May, a holiday with parades, festivals, and enjoying traditional food from Mexico. Ideal for May 5 and anyone who loves tacos, nachos or fiesta. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com