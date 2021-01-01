Metropolitan N952010 2 Light 11.25" Width Candle-Style Double Wall Sconce from the Metropolitan Collection Oxide French Gold Indoor Lighting Wall

Metropolitan N952010 2 Light 11.25" Width Candle-Style Double Wall Sconce from the Metropolitan Collection Two Light 11.25" Width Candle-Style Double Wall Sconce from the Metropolitan CollectionFeatures:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSuitable for indoor dry locationsSpecifications:ADA: NoBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoExtension: 7" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)Height: 24"Number of Bulbs: 2UL Rating: Dry LocationWattage: 120Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 11.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture) Up Lighting Oxide French Gold