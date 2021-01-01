Metropolitan N850804 4 Light Lantern Pendant from the Metropolitan Collection Dore Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants

From metropolitan
Metropolitan N850804 4 Light Lantern Pendant from the Metropolitan Collection Four Light Lantern Pendant from the Metropolitan CollectionFeatures:Clear glass lantern shadeLantern style shades offer a timeless and appealing lookDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaMaximum Height: 148 The maximum height the product can hang using included chains or rodsIncludes 10' of chain and 12' of wireSuitable for dry locationsSpecifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoChain Length: 120"Energy Star: NoHeight: 28"Location Rating: Dry LocationMaximum Height: 148" (including chain / down rods)Number of Bulbs: 4UL Rating: Dry LocationVoltage: 120vWattage: 240Watts Per Bulb: 60Width: 15.25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Wire Length: 144" Dore Gold