Metropolitan N7853 Sable Point 4 Light 17" Wide Semi-Flush Square Ceiling Fixture Sand Black with Honey Gold Accents Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures

Metropolitan N7853 Sable Point 4 Light 17" Wide Semi-Flush Square Ceiling Fixture Features Constructed of steel Sloped ceiling compatible (4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required Recommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbs Dimmable with compatible dimming bulbs ETL rated for damp locations Covered under Metropolitan's 1 year warranty Dimensions Height: 13-1/4" Width: 16-1/2" Depth: 16-1/2" Product Weight: 5.95 lbs Canopy Height: 3/4" Canopy Width: 5" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 240 watts Number of Bulbs: 4 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Shape: T8 Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Sand Black with Honey Gold Accents