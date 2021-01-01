Metropolitan N7724 Ruxton Hall 4 Light 14" Wide Crystal Pendant Skyline Gold Leaf Indoor Lighting Pendants

Metropolitan N7724 Ruxton Hall 4 Light 14" Wide Crystal Pendant Features Constructed of steelAccented with refined crystalSloped ceiling compatible(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for damp locationsCovered under Metropolitan's 1 year warrantyDimensions Fixture Height: 20-3/4"Minimum Height: 20-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 67"Width: 14-1/4"Depth: 14-1/4"Product Weight: 15.76 lbsWire Length: 7"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: T8Bulbs Included: No Skyline Gold Leaf