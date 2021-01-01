Metropolitan N3906 9 Light 45.5" Height Lantern Pendant from the Vintage Collection French Gold w/Patina Indoor Lighting Pendants

From metropolitan
Metropolitan N3906 9 Light 45.5" Height Lantern Pendant from the Vintage Collection Nine Light 45.5" Height Lantern Pendant from the Vintage CollectionFeatures:Clear glass lantern shadeLantern style shades offer a timeless and appealing lookDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaMaximum Height: 165.5 The maximum height the product can hang using included chains or rodsIncludes 10' of chain and 12' of wireSuitable for dry locationsSpecifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoChain Length: 120"Dimmable: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 45.5"Location Rating: Dry LocationMaximum Height: 165.5" (including chain / down rods)Number of Bulbs: 9Product Weight: 61.73 lbsSloped Ceiling Compatible: NoTitle 24: NoVoltage: 120vWattage: 360Watts Per Bulb: 40Width: 22" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Wire Length: 144"Metropolitan Lighting is created with European style in mind and is imagined specifically for the sophisticated American design project. Combining classic lines and modern sensibility and functionality, Metropolitan has transformed modern expectations for contemporary, luxury lighting. Metropolitan Lighting indoor pendants are available in various collections, styles, sizes, and finishes. Metropolitan - illuminating fine interiors since 1939. French Gold w/Patina