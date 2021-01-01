MNM Couture - N0014 Sleeveless Illusion Metallic Trumpet Gown

Please refer to Size Chart #1 Walk the red carpet in style wearing this stunning MNM Couture N0014 long gown. This dress showcases a sleeveless bodice with illusion jewel neckline. Sheer inset shoulders forms the diamond shape bodice fashioned with metallic glimmers. Diagonal seam lines trace a slender silhouette from bust to hips. The skirt flows to a full length hem and ends with a trumpet silhouette. You are sure to capture the romantic evening with this classy MNM Couture creation. Style: mnm_N0014 Details: Sleeveless Sheer Illusion Shoulders Metallic Diamond Shape Bodice Full Length Mini Train Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.