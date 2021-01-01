From university games
University Games Multi MYST Board Game
Advertisement
University Games Myst Board Game. MYST is an exciting and mysterious island world unlike any other, and the MYST game has twists and turns never before seen in a board game. Race to build a jigsaw puzzle of MYST Island, but beware - your opponents are trying to solve the puzzle at the same time. When the puzzle is complete, explore the island world that you've built to reach key landmarks and earn points. It's a challenge that unfolds differently every time you play. The game features two complete puzzles of MYST island - players simultaneously race to build as much of the island as they can. The completed puzzle becomes the game board, which players explore to reach key landmarks. Players can play individually or in teams. It's a puzzle new board game adventure that's great fun for MYST fans and for people who don't own computers, too! Recommended for 2 or more players, ages 10 and up. Made in USA. Package dimensions: 14.5 in x 10 in x 3 in Includes 2 Complete Myst Island Jigsaw Puzzles, 30 Landmark Cards, 1 Game Board, 2 Playing Pieces, Spinner Card with Arrow, Complete Instructions.