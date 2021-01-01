Sealy Myrtle Masterbrand Essentials Soft Pillow Top - Mattress And Box Spring, California King, Gray

Mattress Top Type: Pillow TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es), 2 Box Spring(s)Features: Cushioning Layer, Foam LayerAdditional Information: Conforms To Body, Suitable for Adjustable Bed FramesCoil Count: 810 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: California KingMaximum Weight Limit: 500 LbsBase Material: 100% PolyurethaneComfort Type: PlushMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 22 Depth/Inches, 72 Width/Inches, 83 Length/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 Compliant, Certipur-Us CertifiedCountry of Origin: Made in US