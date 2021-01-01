Myrtle Beach, SC Nautical Coordinates Boat Octopus Tote Bag

For those who love the beach and Myrtle Beach, SC. A vintage ship being overrun by a giant octopus. A rustic design that is sure to get some laughs. This nautical design features the coordinates of Myrtle Beach, SC. Great for those who vacation here. Grab one for your family. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.