From gabriel scott
Myriad Tall Chandelier by Gabriel Scott - Color: Pink (MYR.T.SFT.PNK.BLK.STL.12STEM)
Made in Canada. Reminiscent of the bioluminescent organisms found in nature, the Myriad Tall Chandelier's (designed in 2017) elegant hanging bouquet is topped with illuminated jewels. The metallic branches and signature double-blown glass are available in a variety of colors and can be combined to create endless color schemes. Each gemstone features an LED on a articulated pivoting stem to direct light where needed. The Myriad Tall Chandelier works in residential or commercial applications and is best suited for living rooms, dining rooms, entryways or other modern spaces. Shown in â€œAlabaster Whiteâ€ glass and â€œSatin Copperâ€ finish. Note: Custom stem lengths up to 48â€ inches available at additional cost. 220V option available upon request, please call (866) 428-9289 to place order. Brothers-in-law Gabriel Kakon and Scott Richler launched Canadian lighting and furniture brand Gabriel Scott in 2012. With varied backgrounds in jewelry-making, industrial design, and architecture, the pair bring a storied and chic style to Gabriel Scott. Handmade in their Montreal studio, their gemstone-inspired pendants and chandeliers define the Canadian luxury brand. Shape: Abstract. Color: Pink.