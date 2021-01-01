From myotonia family awareness support ribbon

Myotonia Family Awareness Uncle Wings Support Ribbon Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For lovers of all things Great design for Uncle Myotonia support, Myotonia Niece, Myotonia nephew, Myotonia son, Myotonia daughter, Myotonia baby, K12Myotonia Uncle , Myotonia Dad's Brother, Myotonia Relative, Relative, Relative awareness, Myotonia f 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com