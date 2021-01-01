From likely
LIKELY Myles Skirt in Black. - size 10 (also in 2, 4, 6, 8)
Advertisement
LIKELY Myles Skirt in Black. - size 10 (also in 2, 4, 6, 8) LIKELY Myles Skirt in Black. - size 10 (also in 2, 4, 6, 8) Self: 65% poly 32% nylon 3% spandexContrast Fabric 1: 100% nylonContrast Fabric 2: 100% poly. Made in China. Machine wash. Tulle lining. Hidden side zipper closure. Lightweight technical fabric. Item not sold as a set. Waist to shortest hem measures approx 15.5 and to longest hem approx 47.5 in length. LIKR-WQ13. YS0813225Y. Contemporary line, Likely, designs sharply priced, sexy dresses for the young millennial consumer. Created with your Instagram feed in mind, Likely is a reflection of modern femininity. The line delivers eye-catching styles in an unlimited spectrum of colors for every occasion.