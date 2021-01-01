From pikolinos
Pikolinos Mykonos W1G-0757C2
Make your weekend outings all about style and comfort with the Pikolinos Mykonos W1G-0757C2. Leather upper with thick crisscross straps. Adjustable hook-and-loop closure. Leather lining. Cushioned footbed. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 4 in Weight: 10 oz Platform Height: 1 1 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8.5-9), width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.