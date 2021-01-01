From sierra sleep by ashley
Mygel Hybrid 1400 Gray Queen Mattress
Comfort level: plush3" high-density gel memory foam lumbar support3" high-density cushion plush foam0.25" high-density base foam8" power packed wrapped coil system720 individual power packed wrapped coils10-year non-prorated warranty; CertiPur-US certified; adjustable base compatibleFoundation/box spring available; sold separatelyState recycling fee may applyNote: Purchasing mattress and foundation from two different brands may void warranty; check warranty for detailsMattress ships in a box; please allow 48 hours for your mattress to fully expand after opening.Why just sleep when you can Sierra Sleep? With the Sierra Sleep Hybrid 1400 queen mattress, you have endless possibilities for restful sleep. Feel the support of a truly traditional coil mattress which contours to your body for a comforting feel. High-density foam provides the firmness you love. Gel memory foam provides restorative support for your lower back. Plus, this mattress arrives in a box for quick and easy setup. Simply remove the plastic wrap and unroll. Foundation/box spring available, sold separately.