Chicco MyFit Zip Air Harness Booster Car Seat - Q Collection

2-in-1 Comfort and Security The Chicco MyFit Zip Air harness/belt-positioning car seat is designed to grow with children from toddler through big kid with easy transition from five-point harness to vehicle seat belt. Nine headrest positions accommodate growth throughout both modes and work together with a four-position recline to support proper posture. An extra-deep ErgoBoost seat with dual-density foam padding is sloped and contoured for superior comfort. Reassuring Protection DuoGuard offers two layers of protection with a rigid shell and EPS energy-absorbing foam that surround the head and torso. The seat shell is also reinforced with a steel frame for superior impact protection. Easiest to Install The MyFit Zip Air is designed with smart functionality that makes it the easiest to install simply, accurately, and securely, every time. A four-position ReclineSure leveling system and RideRight bubble levels help achieve and verify proper angle in the vehicle seat. Premium LATCH connectors with a SuperCinch tightener and a LockSure belt-tightening system with wide routing make it easy to achieve a tight and secure fit with LATCH or the vehicle seat belt. User-Friendly Touchpoints A five-point, no-rethread harness provides reassuring security for growing toddlers and features a convenient, one-pull tightener and padded waist belt that helps keep the buckles accessible for easy in/out. The harness easily hides away to create a belt-positioning booster with shoulder and lap belt guides for big kids four years and up. Two dishwasher-safe CupFolders feature easy push-button removal and fold out of the way to save space when empty. A bonus storage console fits into either CupFolder to carry big kid necessities. Added Comfort and Convenience The MyFit Zip Air includes bonus 3D AirMesh seat/backrest cushions to provide more padding and breathability where kids need it most. Also, their convenient zip-off design makes it easy to remove them for machine washing while still maintaining use of the standard fabrics underneath.