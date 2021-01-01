Myers 1-Light Flush Mount

This one light sconce is suitable for any interior and is synonymous of a timeless classic design. This one light sconce really is an ideal choice. The clean lines and simple design mean that this sconce will lend itself perfectly to any area of the home and never date. This multi functional light fitting provides one sources of light and is complete with one separate on/off switches, the first operating the main wall light and the other for the flexible gooseneck light that is situated at the bottom of the fitting and is ideal should you need to complete close up work as you can sit under the light and then angle the gooseneck to light up the area that you are working on. The sconce main body of the light is powered by 120 volt whilst the gooseneck is powered from a separate 4 volt power supply and the sconce requires one 60w incandescent light bulbs plus 3w LED bulbs. Complete with a off white rectangular fabric shade that will suit any style of interior décor and an expert polished chrome finish that you are guaranteed to be pleased with your choice wherever you decide to place it in your home.