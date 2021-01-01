Container Furniture Direct Myer Linen Upholstered Classic Tufted Loveseat, Light Grey

Featuring an Elegantly Button Tufted Back and Turned Wood Legs with Fresh Linen Upholstery in Brilliant Blue Color, the Modern Loveseat is an Elegant Piece for Your Bedroom, Living Room, or Apartment. The Tufted Loveseat Measures 51"L x 31" W x 35" H, and Weighs 53 lbs. The Loveseat Requires Minor Assembly. The Living Room Loveseat Features Hand Selected 100% Linen Fabric Expertly Applied on a Sturdy Hardwood Frame. Bring an Opulent Look to Any Space with the Classic-Inspired Button Tufted back, Rolled Arms, and Turned Wood Legs. Enjoy the 100% Linen Fabric Upholstery that Provides Exceptionally Exhilarating Freshness and Softness.