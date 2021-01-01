Myer 2 - Piece Metal Pot Planter Set
Description
Set Of 2 Black And White Finished Metal Planters, 10.5x10.5x22.5, 8.5x8.5x18.5Features:MetalGeorge Oliver Set Of 2 Black And White Finished Metal Planters, 10.5x10.5x22.5, 8.5x8.5x18.5BlackProduct Type: Pot PlanterLocation: Indoor / Outdoor UseMaterial: MetalMaterial Details: Color: Shape: RoundCapacity: 4Drainage Holes: NoDrill Holes: Drain Plug Included: Self Watering: NoKeyhole Composting: NoWith Wheels: NoGalvanized: NoRust Resistant: YesFrost Resistant: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationNumber of Planters Included: 2What's Included: No additional pieces includedAdjustable Hanging Length: NoCover Included: NoCompatible Mounting Bracket Part Number: Compatible Base or Stand Part Number: Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseUV Resistant: YesCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernQuality Score: Spefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 22.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 10.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 10.5Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 22Interior Width - Side to Side: 10Interior Depth - Front to Back: 10Hanging Length: Hanging Weight Capacity: Overall Product Weight: 8Assembly:Level of Assembly: Partial AssemblyAdult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Suggested Number of People: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Tools Needed for Assembly: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Color: Orange/Black