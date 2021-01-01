From bissell
Myair Personal Air Purifier with HEPA Filter
The Bissel my Air Personal Air Purifier is how BISSELL makes clean air easy for people who worry about the air quality in their homes. We designed it to be small, so it fits in your home, but it’s also packed with plenty of purifying power when it comes to indoor air care. It’s engineered with a 3-in-1 High Efficiency, Activated Carbon and Pre-Filter that captures 99.7% of 0.3-micron particles or larger on sleep mode. Those particles include pollen, smoke, dander, and dust. And because there are three filtration technologies in one, when the Filter Change Indicator is activated, you only need to worry about changing one filter, not three. M Yair's small size means it fits perfectly into smaller spaces in your home. Features like a whisper-quiet operating level and a night light on/off switch helps create a peaceful sleeping environment when the MY Air is put in a bedroom. It can also be set near litter boxes and dog beds to capture bed hair, dander, and odors. Color: Blue